



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 2,922 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 434 in Castellón (187,921 in total), 885 in Alicante (520,266 in total) and 1,603 in Valencia (821,367 in total).

Of these, 1,482 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 250 from Castellón, 457 from Alicante and 775 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 993 people admitted, 54 of them in the ICU: 163 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the ICU; 319 in the province of Alicante, 18 of them in the ICU; and 511 in the province of Valencia, 33 in the ICU.

34 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days except two: one on June 27 and one on July 7. They are 14 women between 81 and 100 years old, and 20 men, between 48 and 96 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,802: 1,156 in the province of Castellón, 3,738 in Alicante and 4,908 in Valencia.