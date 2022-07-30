



Beers, dairy products and pet food are some of the own-brand products that are most consumed by ALDI customers in the Valencian Community

The company will open a new supermarket in Oropesa del Mar on 1 August, bringing the number of stores in the Valencian Community to 63.

Own brand products already represent more than half of the shopping basket for 60% of Valencian families, according to the Study on Own Brand in Spain 2022

Beers, dairy products and pet food are just some of the most consumed own-brand products that have been purchased during the first half of 2022 by ALDI customers in the Valencian Community. In fact, according to the Study on Private Labels in Spain 2022 prepared by ALDI, private label products already represent more than half of the shopping basket for 60% of Valencian families.

Currently, the supermarket chain offers nearly 2,000 products in its establishments, of which 86% are its own brand, with the aim of offering a complete purchase with quality products at the best possible price.

Specifically, the beers of the company’s own brand Karlsquell are positioned among the favourite items for Valencian consumers. ALDI’s pet food line, under its own brand Baldo, also incorporates products chosen by Valencian families, as well as Milsani dairy products, which were among the most consumed in the Levante region between January and June 2022.

In addition, ALDI’s entire own brand milk assortment is 100% domestically sourced and the company offers it’s dairy products in packaging made from sustainable, recyclable and environmentally friendly materials.

The Valencian Community has the third most ALDI stores in the country

On August 1, the supermarket chain will continue to expand its presence in the Valencian territory, and will open its first supermarket in the Castellón town of Oropesa del Mar, on Avda. Jardín, 35. With this new opening, ALDI will total 63 establishments in the Valencian Community, which remains the third region with the most ALDI supermarkets in Spain, behind Andalusia and Catalonia.

The new store is the third that the company will has opened this year in the community, after the those in Peñíscola and Gran Alacant. It will have a sales floor of more than 1,200 m2.