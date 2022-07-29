



Former Real Madrid prodigy and Spain under 19 international Álvaro Fernández has joined Preston North End on loan from Manchester United.

Left Wing-back Fernández, 19, named United’s U23 Player of the Year last season said: “I’m very happy, and I want to start with this club as soon as possible.

“I’ve spoken to the manager about the football, it’s so good. I like his plans for the season so I want to start.”

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe said of Fernández, who joined Man United from Real Madrid in 2020: “Álvaro’s one we’ve monitored and one who was brought to our attention through our chief scout James Wallace who’s watched him numerous times.

“Once we’d watched him a little bit more we felt he could do a job for us down that side as a left wing back.

“He’s a fantastic asset to us. He’s going to be a fantastic football player for Manchester United, but we need Álvaro to help us in our Championship campaign for us to help him to hopefully one day make his Premier League debut for Manchester United.”

Caption: Real Madrid prodigy Álvaro Fernández joined Preston on loan from Man U.