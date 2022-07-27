



The Local Police in Santa Pola have been collaborating with their colleagues from Elche, after a small boat arrived on the beach of the municipality on Wednesday.

Assisted by medical teams, the police dealt with the 17 occupants of the boat, 16 men and a woman, before finding the craft in the Sierra area.

Meanwhile, the National Police arrested two Algerians for human trafficking by illegally introducing migrants through the sea, three of whom were seriously injured when they fell into the sea in one of the last boats to arrive on the Murcian coast.

A total of 132 people of Algerian nationality reached the shores of the Region of Murcia in just a few hours aboard nine boats, as reported on Wednesday by the government delegation.

The ‘Draco’ Maritime Rescue vessel intercepted the first boat with 13 male immigrants, of Algerian nationality and in good health, 0.2 miles south of Cabo Tiñoso, and hours later the Guardia Civil maritime service ship “Rio Cervera” located a second boat with 18 irregular immigrants, all male, of legal age and also of Algerian nationality.