



The possibility of reinstating commercial flights from Blackpool Airport to Spain has taken a step forward – after the council revealed flights to the Isle of Man are being explored.

Blackpool Squires Gate Lane air terminal closed to commercial flights in 2014: “If the government was willing to underwrite losses, then absolutely we can look at the reinstatement of European flights,” said Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams.

The news comes on the back of the seaside resort’s potential to once again offer flights to Spain, including the once popular flights to Alicante-Elche airport.

UK outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested the airport should re-open for holidaymakers in June, as reported by The Leader.

Councillor Williams said the future of the airport was not a political issue, but about financial risk: “The airport is competing with Manchester and Liverpool, both of which have benefited from massive investment and subsidy,” she said.

During a visit to Blackpool Airport in June, Boris Johnson challenged the council, which owns the airport, to look again at the possibility of bringing commercial flights back.

The biggest numbers for Blackpool Airport were in 2007, with 700,000 passengers.

Councillor Williams said the council could look at reinstating flights – if the government was willing to underwrite its losses.

“I agree that flying in and out of Blackpool to European destinations was a great experience – with no queues and rapid arrival and departure in an uncrowded terminal,” she said.

“I totally understand why people would like the opportunity to do that again, but it is the fact that there were no queues that is the problem.

“At our peak in 2007, the airport lost £2m and during Balfour Beattie’s 10-year ownership, it lost about £27m,” she added.

Councillor Williams announced discussions were ongoing, regarding flights to the Isle of Man.