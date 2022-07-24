



Carrying on with the Valencian Government’s plans to encourage vaccination take up, Torrevieja Hospital will once again be offering a drop-in service, for which an appointment is not necessary, to receive your jab.

However, this week, the timing is slightly more complicated that usual, as there will be a special session for children, as well as two sessions for adults.

Here is the schedule and details for the three sessions this week:

Monday 25 July, from 15:30 to 17:30

This session is specifically for those aged from 5 years of age to 11, requiring their first or second dose.

Monday 25 July, from 18:00 to 19:30

For those aged over 12 in need of their first, second or booster dose.

Thursday 28 July, from 15:30 to 19:30

Again, for those over 12, for first, second or booster dose.

Remember, you don’t need an appointment to attend, just present your SIP card and ID.

All sessions are held in the Salon de Actos at the Torrevieja Hospital. You can find the location by clicking here, or searching for Hospital Universitario de Torrevieja on Google Maps.

If you are unable to attend these sessions and still need a dose, you should contact your health centre who will be able to make an appointment for you.

Covid is still very much present and circulating in Spain, including the Valencia region, and the advice is to make sure your vaccinations are up to date, wear a mask in busy or enclosed spaces, and wash your hands frequently.