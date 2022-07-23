



About Algorfa, For Algorfa, by Algorfa: Around-Algorfa.com launches on the Costa Blanca

If you don’t know much about the small, typically Spanish town of Algorfa, that’s all about to change. Local resident, freelance writer and clairvoyant Sandra Piddock fell in love with Algorfa when she first came to the area on a property inspection trip back in 2007. She says:

‘I’d never even heard of Algorfa before going on that inspection trip, but the first property we were shown was the garden apartment on La Finca that we ended up buying. And when we went into Algorfa for lunch, the town seemed to welcome us with open arms. The only problem was, there was little or no information available about what was going on in and Around Algorfa.’

When she launched her first website, Sandra in Spain.com in 2014, Sandra vowed that soon Algorfa would have its own website. She even acquired the domain name Around Algorfa in readiness. It’s taken a fair bit longer than planned, due to life and Covid getting in the way, but finally the website is live. Sandra believes it’s the first English language website focused exclusively on Algorfa, although there are some excellent local groups and pages on Facebook.

Around-Algorfa.com is first and foremost a showcase for the town, its people and local businesses and services. The website covers everything from medical services and community organisations to shopping, eating out, things to do locally and finding your home in Algorfa. Upcoming features will introduce the people behind local businesses, provide information about Algorfa culture and traditions and offer helpful advice on living in Algorfa and its satellite urbanisations, from the people who already live there.

Local charities, volunteer organisations and businesses can expect some free promotion via links and mentions in overview features. Sandra is also offering competitively priced introductory advertising packages. You’ll have a banner on the website plus an exclusively tailored advertorial to tell the world – or at least the world Around Algorfa! – what’s so special about your business. And it won’t Costa Packet – pun intended! Sandra says:

‘Around Algorfa will be a trusted information point for the local area, and I also want to introduce people to the variety of goods and services that are available in our town. Anyone who advertises with us can be sure their business will get excellent coverage, because it’s important to build trust with the people you live and work with. We have some very talented, hard-working people here in Algorfa; we aim to increase their online profile and bring more people into our beautiful, friendly town.’

If you’re local to Algorfa, Sandra always welcomes ideas for informative and interesting content for the website. She writes all her own content, and prides herself on finding unique and/or amusing angles for every piece she writes. Contact her through the website or WhatsApp to showcase your local business or organisation. One thing is certain – however Around Algorfa develops in the future, it’s will never be boring – Sandra will see to that!