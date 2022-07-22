



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 4,756 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update on the 19th July. The new cases by province are 687 in Castellón (186,395 in total), 1,237 in Alicante (517,209 in total), 2,830 in Valencia (815,003 in total) and 2 unassigned.

Of these, 2,275 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 344 from Castellón, 673 from Alicante, 1,256 from Valencia and 2 unassigned.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,139 people admitted, 58 of them in the ICU: 168 in the province of Castellón, 6 in the ICU; 358 in the province of Alicante, 22 of them in the ICU; and 613 in the province of Valencia, 30 in the ICU.

62 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days, except one from July 5 and two from July 13. They are 35 women between 55 and 99 years old, and 27 men, between 61 and 94 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,698: 1,140 in the province of Castellón, 3,694 in Alicante and 4,864 in Valencia.

Meanwhile Health Minister Carolina Darias has said that the fourth jab against Covid-19 will be administered starting in the second half of September”. Vaccination will begin with those over 80 years of age and people who are in residences, and then those over 60 years of age.