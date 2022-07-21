



The regional secretary of Turime, Francesc Colomer, has visited the new facilities of the Miguel Hernández Alicante-Elche Airport Tourist Info, which has been recently renovated to offer better service to tourists.

The head of Turisme has highlighted that this new office “is a strategic space in the Tourist Info Network”, since it is located in the arrivals terminal of the Alicante-Elche Airport and “it is the first line of interaction with those who come from outside to provide information, explain our history and demonstrate our capacity to welcome and our desire to retain tourists”.

The new Alicante-Elche Airport Tourist Info has been remodelled to facilitate accessibility and 24-hour information for tourists who enter through this infrastructure. Colomer has highlighted that now each person who enters the Valencian Community through this airport “finds in this office a meeting and welcome point with the message that they are well received here”.

Colomer has also recognised the effort made by the management of the Elicante-Elche Airport “without which it would be very difficult to understand the position of the Valencian Community and not only of the province of Alicante”.

The director of the Alicante-Elche airport, Laura Navarro, has highlighted the importance of having this Tourist Info in the arrivals terminal “where everyone who arrives at the Alicante airport passes”, while at the same time she has valued that having information 24 hours a day “It is a very important milestone.”

Regarding the airport figures, she highlighted that 2019 “was a historic year with 15 million passengers, of which half were arrivals” and pointed out that now “we are 88-90% recovering the figures this summer, so we look forward to a good summer.”

For his part, the Councillor for Tourism of Elche, Carles Molina, was very satisfied with the new office located at the airport, “one of the most important entrances for visitors and tourists that we have in Elche”. In addition, he thanked the work of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana for the reinforcement of the Tourist Info offices in Elche, since a few days ago the new facilities of the Tourist Info Elche were inaugurated in the town’s municipal park.

Turisme Comunitat Valenciana has invested a total of 76,222 euro to refurbish the facilities of the Tourist Info Alicante-Elche Airport tourist information office, with the aim of improving accessibility, facilitating 24-hour service and promoting the office as a marketing tool for the Valencian Community.

Thus, the front area of ​​the module has been permanently opened, allowing access to a space where personal, digital attention and audiovisual screens are available.

In addition, the new office has a 24-hour service, through an information touch point with general content on the Valencian Community, the cities of Alicante and Elche, and the services of the airport facilities.

Marketing tools have also been installed, such as an 86” professional monitor and a Mini PC and specific software for the broadcast of digital signage and video.

Regarding the occupancy forecasts for this summer, Francesc Colomer has reiterated that “the approach when we talk about figures cannot be superficial”, because in his opinion “it is not about counting heads or obsessing about going back to the 2019 figures, although everything seems to indicate that we are getting very close” and has stressed that the occupancy figures “is just one figure and we would be wrong if that were the great satisfactory figure that would make us all happy”.

In this sense, Colomer explained that “there are other much more qualitative metrics such as profitability, diversification, or territorial structure so that visitors flow throughout the territory and not only in the most touristic nodes”.

Regarding profitability, Colomer has recognised that “this year is going to be different”. Thus, he has been concerned about inflation and has pointed out that “there could be a paradox, which is that there would be a great occupation and a not so good profitability”. In addition, he has valued the effort being made by the tourism sector, which “closed prices a year ago and are now maintaining them and when production costs are much higher.”