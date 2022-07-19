



Scorpions have been discovered in the Lagunas de La Mata National Park, Torrevieja, this summer – mating or fighting?

“Two scorpions (pictured) or scorpions in which one specimen, probably male, holds the claws of another, probably female, in what could be a nuptial dance,” said a spokesperson from Crònicas de Naturales Torrevieja.

“The courtship and copulation of our scorpions is complex, with both able to walk for some time in this way.

“Ending, until the female is dragged on the spermatophore of the male, previously installed on the ground.

“It could also just be two males – fighting – but there’s something about the photo that makes me think of courtship,” added the Crònicas de Naturales Torrevieja spokesperson.

The Lagunas de la Mata and Torrevieja Natural Park is located in the Vega Baja del Segura region and together with El Hondo lagoon and Santa Pola salt flats, form a triangle of wetlands with international importance to birdlife.

The two lagoons are artificially connected to the sea by a channel known as the Acequión, built for the exploitation of the Torrevieja salt flats.

Scorpions can be found throughout Spain with the two venomous species Yellow Scorpion – Mediterranean scorpion – and the European yellow-tailed scorpion, due to being black with a yellow tail.

A sting can lead to headache, vomiting, fever, fainting and difficulty in breathing.

The Yellow Scorpion, Buthus Occitanus, is usually found in desert or rocky areas in the South of Spain, generally under a rock, when hot.

The Spanish yellow scorpion has eight legs and two pincers, with the tail segmented, ending in a pale brown spur, active during the summer.

When breeding, the male and female grasp each other’s pedipalps and spin in circles for several minutes.

The male then deposits sperm into a bag of soil, gathered up by the female.

The yellow scorpion sting is painful but with mild toxic effects, though it can be dangerous to small animals, children, the elderly and people with allergies to animal stings.

If you are stung visit a doctor as soon as possible, who can apply a serum, and to take anti-histamines.

Caption: Scorpions La Mata: Mating or fighting Photo: Julio Jesús Añel.