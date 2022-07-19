  • La Manga Torrevieja, England and Ireland cricket coach Andrew McCulloch ‘Macca’ appointed Bulgaria Men’s National team coach for the World qualification matches in Finland, during July 20-August 1, talks to Andrew Atkinson in Part 3 of an exclusive interview.

HAVING achieved the ECB Level 2 coaching badge and currently working towards the ECB Level 3, giving an insight on the background of coaching, Andrew said: “After a successful application and interview process myself and Neil Brook were both allocated slots in the Cohort.”

Brook was at the forefront of the Inter-Schools Cricket Tournament on behalf of Cricket España, hosted by Phoenix International School at CDM, Orihuela Costa, attended by El Limonar International School, Murcia; Laude Newton College, Elche; Kings College, Murcia and Phoenix International School.

Neil Brook: Forefront of Inter-Schools Cricket Tournament on behalf of Cricket España.

Macca, who has over 15 years of coaching experience, said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions the ECB Level 3 Advanced Coaching Course has been running online since April last year, although we did manage a face to face weekend in Dublin last September.”

Responsible for the development of cricket in Spain and the training of new coaches in Spain, Macca added: “The next stage of the process is completing a portfolio of Advanced Coaching in a High Performance Environment over a three months period, covering individual and team plans showing understanding of the Technical, Tactical, Physical and Mental aspects of cricket.

“Once that has been completed a final interview by an ECB Tutor Assessor is required.”

Caption: Macca: Responsible for development of cricket and training of new coaches in Spain.

