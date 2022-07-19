



Los Montesinos celebrated their XXV Semana Cultural Week in July, with the culmination featuring a concert Pop Love in Spring – Una Noche De Verano – by the Montesinos Musical Group and Setti Voci.

Directed by Josè Vicente Perez Perez with the collaboration of the Association of the 3rd Age Sagrado Corazòn de Los Montesinos.

Mayor Jose Manuel Butron took to the stage to present awards to a plethora of people, ahead of the concert outside the Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos watched by hundreds of people: “I am proud of the Los Montesinos band,” said Mayor Butron.

“It was a very nice night in closing the 25th Semana Cultural Week in Los Montesinos.

“From La Agrupación Musical we hope you all liked it, which was made possible thanks to the work of musicians, Director, Managers and of course all our partners for their collaboration and support always,” Jose Francisco Parades Pèrez told The Leader.

Photographs: Helen Atkinson.