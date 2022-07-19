



1st Lo Crispin 2022 Summer Festival firecrackers opening night with fireworks Grand Finale!

Lo Crispin will stage their inaugural three days Summer Festival during July 29-31 – with firecrackers on the opening night – and a fireworks Grand Finale closing festivities.

The Festival has been arranged by Algorfa Town Hall in conjunction with the Lo Crispin Tavern and Lo Crispin Residents Cultural Association.

On July 29 Algorfa Mayor Ros Rodes and President of the LCRCA Yvette Cooper will officially make the Grand Opening of the Festival.

Keith Oakes, representing the Lo Crispin Cultural Association in Sunday’s July 30th parade, told The Leader: “The 1st Lo Crispin Festival has been approved by the mayor of Algorfa, Ros Rodes.

“The Ayuntamiento will supply a free giant Paella, with a foam party on Sunday.

“All the events will be held in the street. On Friday there’s a childrens disco, between 6.45- 8pm.

“An Animacion Fantasia is booked for the children on Saturday, from 4pm, and there will be balloon artwork, fun and games to music, cartoon characters and more, plus a waterslide.

“Fabulous entertainment on Friday is the very popular De Polis, followed by The Michael Bublé Tribute Act, with a 2 course meal for only €9.

“On Saturday the two fabulous acts include Live Spanish Show Arte PaYa (9-10.30pm) followed by the incredible Jersey Boys, with a 2 course meal for €9.

“On Sunday, from 8pm, the Lo Crispin Parade commences from the park by the Commercial centre, up to the Lo Crispin Tavern. Advance meal bookings to be made at The Tavern telephone David 646777658 (including WhatsApp). Details at Algorfa Ayuntamiento Facebook page.

Caption: Algorfa Mayor Ros Rodes: Approved 1st Lo Crispin Summer Festival.