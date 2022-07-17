



Mojácar celebrated the Municipal Music Band’s 20th birthday with an emotional concert at which members of the municipal band from all times since its creation played together, co-conducted by the two directors it has had during this time, and which took place in the locality’s Plaza del Frontón.

The members of the current Municipal Music Band were joined by many who started the adventure, as well as the director at that time, Diego Martinez Melgarea.

The concert began with the founding director, Diego Martinez, who did a tour through the representative repertoire of those early years: the Sisco Moorish march by the composer, Daniel Ferrero, a very representative musical genre in the municipality. There could not be missed out two concert works like Moment for Morricone, an adaption of the great Italian composer for the band, and the work Variazione in blue by the Dutch composer Jacob de Haan.

In the second part of the concert, the current director, Maestro Miguel Ángel Miranda, took the baton, and along with his musicians performed

Pascual Marquina’s pasodoble and Cielo Andaluz, introducing new instruments incorporated into the Municipal Band, like the drums and the electric bass.

A programme aimed at showing the evolution over the years, both in the incorporation of new elements and in the technical evolution of its members.

Each theme was presented by the members of the Municipal Music Band, as well as the incorporation of their directors.

The uninterrupted applause by the public made an encore necessary, which was made up of a “potpourri” called “Fiesta en España”, which had a happy and festive character.

The anniversary could not end without a special and affectionate tribute to Luisa Garrido, recently retired, but who was there from the initial days of the founding of the Music School and the Municipal Band. For all the school’s former students and students, her support, help and support has meant a lot in this formative stage.

Luisa Garrido received a large bunch of flowers from everyone and a photo in which there was the school’s first promotion.

The Municipal Music Band was born in the year 2000, coming out of the Municipal Music School. Two years later it became a reality following the work and enthusiasm of its 70 members, most of them children and young people, and the determination of its director and the unconditional support of Mojácar Council.

The Mojácar Music Band is made up of very young musicians, with an average age of 15, but who have managed to position themselves among Almería province’s best.

Since its founding in 2002, this young Municipal Music Band, as well as collaborating on all the local events has also visited different Spanish cities, taking part in concerts, competitions and musical gatherings, always gaining a high level of recognition, both from the public and from judges and members of other municipal bands.

From that moment a very intense and complete programme of concerts was established, which it has offered year after year: the St Cecilia, the Christmas, the Andalucía Day concerts, the Easter Week concert and accompaniment of processions, the Moors and Christians festivities, the festivities in honour of St Augustine, the Virgin of the Rosary and the audition of Mojácar Municipal Music School pupils.