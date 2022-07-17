​Last 6 days of the heat wave leaves 360 dead in Spain





In the last 6 days, here in Spain, there have now been a total of 360 deaths attributed to the high temperatures. The figures are provided by the MoMo surveillance system of the Carlos III Institute, created to monitor increases in mortality.

Most of the deaths were of older people and people with health problems, which the extreme temperatures had a particular effect on, and although the figures do not detail the causes, it is known that most of them are not caused by heat stroke, but rather, in most cases, metabolic decompensation, which can lead to kidney failure, cardiac, respiratory, or multi-organ failure.

The figures cover the period from 10 to 15 July with the death toll on Friday alone 123.

According to Carlos III, the biggest spikes in deaths coincide with the worst of the wave, on July 14 and 15: July 10: 15 deaths, July 11: 28 deaths, July 12: 41 deaths, July 13: 60 deaths, July 14: 93 deaths, July 15: 123 deaths

By age, most of the deceased are over 85 years of age with, from July 10-14 the ages: over 85 years: 225, between 75-84 years: 86, between 65-74 years: 31, between 45-64 years: 12, between 15-44 years: 3, between 0-14 years: 1. Just 8 of the deaths were recorded in the Valencian Community whilst in Murcia there were none.

Last month, in the June heat wave, there were a total of 714 deaths due to the temperatures with June 19 being the day with most fatalities, a total of 106.

Hicham Achebak, a postdoctoral researcher working on the EU-funded EARLY-ADAPT project at ISGlobal, says that “due to rising temperatures, we will have more and more heat waves, more frequency, greater intensity and duration. They will break records.”

But parallel to the increase in heat waves, the researcher points out that “from 1980 to now it has been seen that vulnerability to high temperatures has been reduced. This is mainly due to socio economic improvements, that is, living standards are better, people have more access to air conditioning, they have more resources to alleviate the negative effects of the heat. Another factor is the improvements in the health system, in the housing stock, we have houses that are much better insulated than years ago”.

“This mortality typically occurs in older people, ” says Acheback. “With increasing age, thermoregulation is altered like many other functions of our body. Some people die from heat stroke, but most of this excess mortality occurs because it affects some previous cardiovascular or respiratory pathologies”.

It seems that “when it comes to sex, women are much more vulnerable than men. It seems that women start sweating at a much higher temperature than men, a fundamental way of dissipating heat, although she cautiously adds that the subject needs much more study.

“Many of the people who die prematurely from heat are quite weak,” Acheback notes, “although most of the time these deaths could be prevented entirely by air conditioning. But there is a social inequality issue here. Not all people have air conditioning at home and not everyone who has aircon at home can afford to put it on. Energy prices are high and as such the prevalence of the use of air conditioning in Spain is still quite low. On average it is used in 30% of homes which seems very little for a country where temperatures are so high in summer.”

However, she concludes: “The time will come when air conditioning will be a basic necessity. This is already happening in many of the countries around the Persian Gulf. Air conditioning is everywhere as all spaces are cooled. We’ll get to this point in a few years time, most likely.”

Staying Safe When It’s Too Darn Hot

When the temperature climbs above 80°F, older adults need to be proactive and take precautions to avoid ailments due to excessive heat. Keep in mind the following tips when trying to stay cool.

Stay away from direct sun exposure as much as possible. If possible, plan your outdoor activities either early in the morning or when the sun starts to set.

Air conditioning is your friend in summer. Spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned spaces. If you don’t have an air conditioner, go somewhere that is air-conditioned.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of cool water, clear juices, and other liquids that don’t contain alcohol or caffeine. Alcohol and caffeine cause you to lose water in your body by making you urinate more.

Dress appropriately. Whenever you can, try wearing loose, light-coloured clothes. Avoid dark-coloured clothes as they may absorb heat. Top it off with a lightweight, broad-brimmed hat and you are dressing like a pro! These simple changes will help you both stay cool and avoid sunburn.

Did someone say sunburn? Buy a broad spectrum sunscreen lotion or spray with sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher. Apply the sunscreen liberally to all exposed skin. Also, bugs are abundant in summer, so spray insect repellent when going outdoors.

Cool down! Take tepid (not too cold or too hot) showers, baths, or sponge baths when you’re feeling warm. Don’t have the time? Then wet washcloths or towels with cool water and put them on your wrists, ankles, armpits, and neck.