



In a security checkpoint carried out by Santa Pola Local Police in Gran Alacant this week, officers were surprised by a scooter rider who was riding through the urbanisation.

The officers witnessed the rider of an electric scooter, who was driving around with a beer in his hand, and on the pavement. Having stopped the rider to deal with the offences carried out, the officers discovered that the rider was on the scooter having lost his driving licence a few months ago due to a court ruling for another alcohol related driving offence.

At the same checkpoint, the officers also dealt with 4 drivers testing positive for alcohol, 1 for a positive drugs test, 1 offence of being in possession of drugs, and 1 case of reckless driving.