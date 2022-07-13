



The new lifeguard service on the beaches of Santa Pola has meant an increase in safety conditions on the local beaches. In addition to a service of 38 lifeguards, the coverage has also been increased until the last week of November.

All beaches with lifeguard service have defibrillators and qualified personnel for their use. On Levante Beach, next to the adapted bathing area, there is a medicalised ambulance equipped with monitors, dressing equipment, material for taking vital signs, collars, a vacuum mattress, splints, a secretion aspirator, and oxygen, among others.

In addition, the service has a rapid intervention vehicle, also equipped with material with the capacity to go urgently to any point on the beaches of Santa Pola.

The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, visited the ambulance staff, which also has 2 nurses available to attend to the population. The Councillor for Beaches, Ángel Piedecausa, indicates that “we hope that they will have to intervene as little as possible, but we have teams prepared on all the beaches to attend to bathers who may have any indisposition both in the sea and in the sand, and with immediate intervention, in addition to the ambulance able to be anywhere in Santa Pola in less than 5 minutes”.

In addition, during this summer with the aim of improving the service, a centralised telephone has been set up for reservations in the adapted bathroom service, accessible points and special areas. The services are located in Playa de Levante and Gran Playa, and reservations can be made by phone on 722 679 850.