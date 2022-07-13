



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 7,640 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 1,117 in Castellón (183,804 in total), 2,143 in Alicante (512,970 in total) and 4,380 in Valencia (805,162 in total).

Of these, 3,851 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 556 from Castellón, 1,166 from Alicante and 2,129 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,226 people admitted, 58 of them in the ICU: 185 in the province of Castellón, 5 in the ICU; 428 in the province of Alicante, 25 of them in the ICU; and 613 in the province of Valencia, 28 in the ICU.

There have been 17 coronavirus deaths reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 5 women between 76 and 91 years old, and 12 men between 65 and 94 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,588: 1,125 in the province of Castellón, 3,645 in Alicante and 4,818 in Valencia.