



The British Court of Appeals has postponed to July 18 the hearing that was scheduled to be held last Monday to decide whether to allow Juan Carlos I to appeal the decision not to recognize his diplomatic immunity in response to the lawsuit filed by his former close friend Corinna Larsen for harassment, and thereby allow the case the be brought to court.

Last March, the former lover of King Juan Carlos, Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein, got the British High Court to withdraw the immunity from prosecution of the King Emeritus so that, like any other member of the public, following his abdication eight years ago, he can now be tried in a British court, in this case for extreme harassment and illegal surveillance, which the German Princess alleges he had carried out by officials of the Spanish secret services, following their romantic breakup.

At that time the High Court judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, determined that Don Juan Carlos did not enjoy the diplomatic immunity conferred on him by the Head of State because when the events reported by Larsen allegedly occurred, he had already abdicated. “There is only one King and one head of state in Spain and, since June 19, 2014, that is his son, King Felipe VI,” he said.