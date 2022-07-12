



The Councillor for Employment, Susi Sánchez, and the councillor for Public Services, Adrián López, welcomed 43 new staff to the Horadada payroll on Monday morning, workers who are temporarily joining the City Council until 7 October.

Their employment is possible thanks to the subsidy from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), of 188,273.00 euros. This subsidy has been processed from the Employment and Local Development Agency with the selection process carried out through the Valencian Employment and Training Service, LABORA.

38 agricultural labourers and 4 foremen have been hired to carry out cleaning and conditioning work on rural roads and in public areas across the municipal district of Pilar de la Horadada during the summer months.

Following the greeting, held in a municipal warehouse the staff received a talk on health and safety after which they were distributed into groups and work areas across the municipality.