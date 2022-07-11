



Utility player Cristian Garre Andreu has signed a new contract with Racing San Miguel for the 2022-23 season.

San Miguel born Cristian stands out for his speed, good handling of the ball and ability to work having developed his career at Racing San Miguel, making his senior debut while a Cadet.

“It is a source of pride for the entire club to be able to count on local players, who know the house and show love for the shield and colours.

“Cristian will be a very valuable player for Victor Bascuñana Seva’s new squad. This is his home,” said President Chema Valero (pictured with Cristian).