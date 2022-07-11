



Barcelona and Albanian striker Rey Manaj has been linked with a summer move to Getafe CF in a €2m switch.

It is understood Manaj, who joined Segunda Division B side Barcelona B in 2020, with a buy out clause set at €50m, is in talks between Barcelona and Getafe.

Manaj, called up to the Barcelona senior team by coach Quique Setien, becoming the first Albanian to play in the first team, went on loan to Spezia in the 2021-22 season.

Manaj who played 30 games and scored five goals for Spezia is wanted by Italian club Spezia, Albacete and Getafe.

Championship club Preston North End arrived in Spain on July 8 ahead of a six days’ training camp in Campoamor taking in a pre-season friendly against La Liga side Getafe on July 12.

New signings, Wales International Ben Woodburn, who joined Preston from Liverpool in the summer, and Republic of Ireland winger, Manchester United prodigy Robbie Brady, are included in Preston’s 23-man squad.

Preston midfielder Alan Browne, 27, who played in the Republic of Ireland’s four Nations League games in June, said: “I am looking forward to pre-season training in Spain. We’ve been to Ireland and Scotland a few times and I think the boys enjoyed it, but they kind of got sick of the repetition after a while.”

The sweltering weather in Spain is forecast to get hotter – with temperatures hitting 35 degrees: “Going away to warm weather is a bit different – I think everyone’s looking forward to it,” said Browne.

Brady, formerly a Norwich £7m signing and Burnley £13m player, who joined Preston after leaving Bournemouth, said: “I’m enjoying pre-season and excited to be a Preston player ahead of the new season.”

Caption: Barca and Albanian striker Rey Manaj linked to Getafe CF.