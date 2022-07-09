



The program of events for the Orihuela Moors and Chistians celebrations, which will take place for the first time since in two years, is shown below. Please note that free transport from the Orihuela Costa, calling in to Entre Naranjos, is available for the main events.

Sunday July 10, 7.30pm:

Floral Offering in honour of the patron saints Santas Justa y Rufina at the Glorieta Gabriel Miro

Tuesday July 12 8.30pm:

Moorish and Christian Gunpowder festival from Paseo Calvo Sotelo Unique Guerrilla.

10pm: Taking of the castle by the Moors with the representation of the Pact of Teodomiro followed by the caking of the castle by the Christians at the Glorieta Gabriel Miro

Wednesday July 13 8.45pm:

Grand Childrens Parade setting off from Calle Aragonn in the Ocarasa area

Thursday July 14, 9.30pm:

Gran Retreta Festera in Calle Aragon.

Friday July 15, 9.30pm:

Solemn Christian Entrance Parade in Calle Aragon

Saturday July 16 8.15pm:

Solemn Moorish Entrance Parade setting off from Calle Aragon

11.45pm: Gathering for the Public Exhibition of the Glorious Oriol Flag on the main balcony of the Town Hall in Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

Sunday July 17 – Dia del Pajaro (Day of the Bird)

9.30am: Carrying of the Glorious Oriol

10am: Procession of Saints Justa and Rufina and the Oriol.

10.30am: Mass of the Reconquest.

11.30am: Parade of the Glorious Flag of the Oriol.

11.30pm: Retreat of the Glorious Flag of the Oriol.

