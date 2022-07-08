A driver, who it turned out was six times over the permitted alcohol rate, ran over three women, two of them sisters, at a pedestrian crossing on Calle Mayor de Pilar in la Horadada, according to the Information and Coordination Centre for Emergencies and confirmed municipal sources.

The incident occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, when the driver ran over the three women, neighbours of Pilar de la Horadada, when they were crossing the street in the centre of the town.

A Basic Life Support unit and a paramedic, SAMU, ambulance were sent to the scene, where the medics two 46-year-old women due to polytrauma, and a third, aged 51, for multiple contusions.

The three women were taken to the Torrevieja Hospital in the two ambulances.

The Local Police carried out a breathalyser test on the driver, who was said to be under 30 years old and a resident of the town, which has yielded a result of 1.32, for which he was arrested, although he is already released with charges pending.

