



After the arrival of two 100% electric vehicles from the Diputación de Alicante last June, Crevillente town hall may actually be able to use them shortly, as the recharging points are currently being installed in the town hall car park and in the Local Police offices.

The deputy for the Environment Miguel and spokesperson for the Partido Popular group in Crevillente, Miguel Ángel Sánchez, celebrates the installation of the recharging points in the municipal offices to provide coverage for the electric vehicles of the council’s fleet.

This action will lead to significant economic savings, both in energy costs and in fuel for the Council, as well as in the reduction of polluting Co2 emissions into the atmosphere. In this way, the Council will be able to allocate the economic remnant, saved in this way, to other actions within the different municipal areas.

The request for the subsidy for the call for the Energy Saving Plan of the Diputación de Alicante, which has made this latest investment possible, was made in February 2019 and after that, the Diputación itself proceeded to draft the project that contemplates this installation.

Miguel Ángel Sánchez has indicated that these actions that are being carried out in this regard, together with the change of street light bulbs on urban roads in the municipality, “is all thanks to the Diputación de Alicante, within the line of actions contemplated in the Energy Saving Plan (PAE), requested in 2019 during the previous government team of the Crevillente Council”.

The “PAE” of the Diputación integrates the multiple actions focused on energy saving and the fight against climate change, such as the change of lights in buildings and urban roads, replacement and installation of heating systems, photovoltaic installations, recharging points for electric vehicles, improvement of building envelopes, for example.

The recharging points installed complement the action of the Diputación to provide Crevillente, along with other municipalities in the province of Alicante, with means of sustainable mobility, such as electric vehicles and Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (PMUS).