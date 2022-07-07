



Torrevieja town hall has put out to tender the purchase of up to 21 vehicles for different municipal services, for a contracted value of 303,347 euro (IVA included), as published in the Contractor’s Profile.

The want to acquire thirteen motorcycles, three passenger cars, two box trucks, an SUV, a van and a pick-up vehicle. The specifications explain that “the acquisition of the vehicles is chosen and not the rental, since, as it is not planned to carry out more than 15,000 km per year per vehicle, another formula does not seem advisable, which is why it has been decided to the purchase of all vehicles. Therefore, the amounts are attributable to this budget year”.

The objective of the contract is to “update the fleet of municipal vehicles, at this time very obsolete and deteriorated and that could not be renewed due to being deserted” two lots of a contract for the acquisition, leasing and maintenance of various vehicles for different municipal dependencies, indicates the hiring file. The Council justifies these acquisitions due to the “age and wear of the current municipal vehicles which have a large number of faults, sometimes even leaving them unrepaired due to the high cost”. Thus, it would be more profitable to opt for these purchases instead of proceeding to repair the current fleet. “In addition, current vehicles have a high fuel consumption as most of them do not comply with environmental regulations,” adds the statement.

The contract is divided into two lots. The first includes the three passenger cars, SUVs, a van and two trucks, worth 203,038 euro. The passenger cars will go to the departments of Services, Public Roads and the third will go to the Council of La Mata. An SUV will also be used in the service area, as will the van. An SUV will be destined for the Beaches area, while the two vans with boxes will be for Parks and Gardens and Culture. The second lot includes the thirteen motorcycles, with a base bidding price of 100,309 euro. Eight of them will go to the Local Police, another two to Parks and Gardens, two more for municipal notifiers and one for the Sports area. Of the eight motorcycles for the Local Police, six will be of the scooter type, like the other five for the rest of the areas, while two will be of the Trail type, which are more versatile.

The companies will be able to present their offers until July 29, and improvements will be taken into consideration, such as the inclusion of the different revisions of the vehicles in the fixed price, as well as economic improvements. The successful bidder must deliver the vehicles within a maximum period of six months from the signing of the contract, and the cost of registration and administrative procedures will also fall on the successful bidder.