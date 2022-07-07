



The Department of Health of the General University Hospital of Elche has reinforced its staff and services for the summer in order to provide health coverage to the entire population.

In the areas that see an influx of tourists and vacationers in summer, such as Santa Pola, the population can reach a five-fold increase in in months like July and August.

For this reason, the department has made an effort to strengthen staff and expand services in Primary Care, as is customary every year, with the main objective of guaranteeing adequate health care in coastal and tourist areas that demand this coverage.

During the summer, the department reinforces the emergency staff of the health care points, extends the opening hours of said points and also the number of open centres.

Thus, in the summer months and until September 16, the PAS in Altabix and the PAC in Santa Pola, which operate all year round, remain open from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. the following day, from Monday to Saturday, and 24 hours on holidays and weekends. Both points have been reinforced.

To them is added in summer, as in recent years, the El Altet PAC, with the same hours and period of operation.

From the Directorate of Primary Care they assure that “In short, we increased the emergency assistance points from two to three, we increased their hours and the personnel who attend emergencies”.

On the other hand, the coastal area of ​​the department increases its summer population considerably, affecting Arenales del Sol, the entire municipality of Santa Pola and La Marina.

In this sense, the offices of Torrellano, Perleta, Valverde and La Hoya will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

For its part, the Arenales and La Marina clinics, which in winter work from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., extend their hours to the afternoon shift in the summer months, working from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In the case of the Gran Alacant office, it will maintain the winter hours from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

To these resources we must add those that already exist throughout the year and that continue to function in the summer period as the Pla health centre, and El Altet that will open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In the case of the Santa Pola Health Centre, it will maintain winter hours from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Added to these resources are the clinics that are set up in summer in Santa Pola, such as the clinics at Casa del Mar (from the second half of June to September 30) and Playa Lisa (July and August) whose hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in July and August. In September, Casa del Mar is open in the mornings.

The island of Tabarca, like every year, will have a nurse who provides service throughout the year, and care is also extended with a doctor during the months of July and August, from Monday to Sunday.

This summer in the city of Elche the health centres will work from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

As explained by the Primary Care Directorate “In the PAS of Altabix, emergencies, incidents and home notifications will be attended to and in the health centres, activities scheduled by agenda will be carried out: appointments, etc.)”.

This reinforcement plan for the summer has been in operation since July 1 and will continue during the summer period.