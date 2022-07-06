



The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, and the Councillor for Beaches, Ángel Piedecausa, took part in a ceremonial raising of quality-based flags on the beaches of the town this week.

Santa Pola has revalidated the blue flags of Levante, Varadero, Calas del Este, Calas de Santiago Bernabéu, La Ermita and Tamarit beaches. The Blue Flag marks the quality of the waters, the sand and the services available on the beach.

In addition to the Blue Flags, Santa Pola has received 13 Qualitur 2022 flags for the beaches of the town, since all the beaches have certificates of quality, environment or accessibility on their beaches.

This year the Valencian Community has 179 certified beaches, which represents 67% of them. The 13 beaches of Santa Pola, 7 urban and 6 natural, all have ISO9001 and ISO14001 certification in quality and environmental management systems.

Santa Pola becomes the population of the Valencian Community with the largest number of Qualitur flags for the certification of quality and environmental management systems.

The first mayor has also visited the adapted bathing area intended to be used by people with reduced mobility, dependents, and the 3rd Age, located on the Levante beach.

The main element consists of a bathing platform that allows people with mobility difficulties to enjoy bathing on the beach safely and adapted to their abilities.

This complex provides the dependent bather or bather with reduced mobility, the opportunity to cool off on the beach safely and autonomously. It is an ideal complement for the beach accessibility plan.

It consists of an area where users can enjoy bathing, being able to sit on an adapted platform with benches, and another where they can swim and walk with the support of a railing.