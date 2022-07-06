



More than 400 children, between the ages of 3 and 12, are participating this summer in the “Vacaciones en tu Pueblo” activity, the summer school that Pilar de la Horadada town halls has been offering for 23 years as an option for those families who must reconcile work and family life during the months of July and August.

“Vacaciones en tu Pueblo” takes place at the CEIP Virgen del Pilar, it begins at 7:30 in the morning with the Morning Classroom service, and from 9 to 2:00 p.m. the school developed a series of activities planned and adapted to their ages to promote educational, sports, social and coexistence values ​​in line with the fun of the little ones. From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., families have also been offered the option of the dining room, and more than 100 boys and girls will eat two dishes and dessert at the school.

The Councillor for Social Services, Marina Sáez, explained that this year “all the families that submitted the application in a timely manner have been admitted to the activity”, which means that no one has been left without a Summer School in Pilar de la Horadada, because “we have extended the contract with Nascor Formacion, which is the company awarded the service, to cover everyone who requested it.”

In total, 28 monitors will take care of the development of the activities of all the students, who in addition to the tasks of fun and entertainment in the classroom, plan to go out to recreational and sports spaces in the town, they will also receive the visit of associations, cultural and sports groups, and they will have fun with a multitude of leisure activities such as water games, animations, etc.

Schoolchildren with special educational needs who will have monitors with specific qualifications have also been taken into account. This year the activity is subsidised by the Ministry of Equality and Inclusive Policies of the Generalitat, the Regional Government, which has forced the special circumstances of families to be prioritised in the access requirements in accordance with the criteria of the Generalitat Valenciana, which prioritises single-parent families, victims of gender-based violence, women in long-term unemployment, and those who prove family responsibilities after a report from Social Services.

The Councillor for Social Services, Marina Sáez, has indicated that the council will continue to commit to carrying out activities such as this, and that work will continue “to extend the hours of the activity, or to incorporate improvements with the so that fathers and mothers can reconcile work and family life, while their children have fun spending an entertaining and different summer, which is what it is all about”, she concluded.