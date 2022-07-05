



Now flying on the beaches of Mojácar are the six Blue Flags they’ve been awarded by the European Foundation for Environmental Education, which, since 1987, has distinguished the beaches and ports that meet a series of rigid environmental and facilities conditions.

For 2022, the beaches of El Cantal, El Descargador, Lance Nuevo, Piedra Villazar, Venta del Bancal and Marina de la Torre have been selected, revalidating the number of flags obtained last year, and representing the greatest number of distinctions awarded to the municipal beaches in the last 17 years.

To these distinctions you have to add the five beaches which also have, and which likewise have been revalidated, the Spanish Secretary of State for Tourism SICTED quality award, which represents a double guarantee of quality.

Present at the official raising of the flags were the Mojácar Council Government team and the Mayor, Rosa María Cano, as well as the directors of the principal hotel facilities of the municipality: Sonia León, Director of Hotel Best Indalo; Esteban Loiacono, Deputy Director of Hotel Best Pueblo Indalo; Francisco Sosa, Director of the Best chain Southern Zone; Ricardo Escudero, Area Director of the Servigroup chain; and Loritz Irabien, Director of the Hotel Alegría.

Mojácar has 17 kilometres of fantastic coastline. As well as these double award-winning and best-known beaches, you can also enjoy protected beaches on the outskirts of the urban centres, like the Sombrerico and the Granatilla, which are smaller, and although they don’t have services, they have the charm of being in a natural environment.

These distinctions and recognitions confirm the efforts made by the Tourism Department in recent years to improve and highlight the importance of one of the municipality’s most important attractions.

The financial and human investment made in the beaches of Mojácar has translated into an increase in services, personnel and the quality of their facilities. Quality and effort that extends to all the services which the municipality offers visitors since this is not the first distinction that, for example, SICTED, has awarded Mojácar. The Municipal Tourist Office has now had this stamp of tourism quality since 2015, which remains in force thanks to the continuous upgrades and improvements to quality.

The urban beaches of Mojácar have surveillance, both by the locality’s Local Police and by the lifeguard service, which during the summer season is responsible for rescue and lifesaving in the event of an emergency.

In charge of putting up the flags indicating the condition of the sea, they have modules and personnel ready to intervene in the event of a need for a rescue from the sea as well as to offer first-aid on land.

All the guarantees for enjoying the best beaches, with clear, quality waters. Free time and leisure offers which go beyond a pleasant dip, and which in Mojácar are complemented by a wide range of possibilities for practicing sport and immersing yourself in the culture and traditions of a Mojácar bursting with charm.