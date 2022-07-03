



The last week of June proved to be a busy one for the Torrevieja U3A as the Monday saw the last monthly meeting being held at the CMO building in Torrevieja until the Association restarts its activities in September.

The June meeting kicked off with an interesting talk on the history of Torrevieja which was given by Brad, from Tour Costas. The talk was very informative and a lot of queries about Torrevieja were explained. This was followed by a guitar recital by local musician James Greenall, with a Menu del Dia afterwards for some of the attendees.

The Current Affairs and Discussion group (CAD) met up at La Zenia hotel for a lively debate which was followed up by 23 of the members and partners reassembling at Meson del Prado restaurant in San Miguel where they partook of an enjoyable ‘end of season’ luncheon.

Despite this the group will however, continue to meet up for the next two weeks! The first meeting will be by Zoom to allow those members that are currently in their homelands to participate from the comfort of their homes with the final meeting being a ‘live’ meeting back at the hotel.

Fuller details of the Torrevieja U3A activities plus details on how to join the association, can be found on our website torreviajau3a.org.

Barry Weston, Torrevieja U3A Press Officer