



The II Backyard Ultra Costa Blanca Los Montesinos took place during July 1-3 with competitors vying for a place in the Spain National Backyard event in October.

“Our circuit is very fast to be one of those 11 participants in the Spanish National Backyard, with runners having to complete a minimum of 30 laps,” said Los Montesinos Sports Councillor Ana Belen.

The Backyard World Championship will be staged in October: “The first four are test winners, who have direct access to the World Cup. The 11 selected who give more laps for the Spanish team will count from the fourth participant,” said Ana.

“There are two economic prizes for the Los Montesinos II Backyard Costa Blanca Infinity Race, with €150 to the winner.

“Also €150 for the person who breaks the record of the 33 laps of Carmelo (2021),” said Ana.

The circuit was around La Herrada, with safety barriers in situ for competitors with traffic diversions in place.

The 6.7 kilometre circuit runners continued until there was only one person left, being the winner.

The 2021 Champion, Carmelo Garcia, completed 33 laps over the 233 kilometers course, with runners competing without any sleep.

50K and 100K relays (10X10K) also featured, with competitors starting at 7pm on July 2, running throughout the night, due to 30 degrees daytime temperatures.

Caption: Ana Belen sports Councillor with competitor in II Backyard Ultra Costa Blanca Los Montesinos.