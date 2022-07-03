



“The Dream Centre”

Right in the village centre of Hondon de los Frailes, the eagerly anticipated GRAND OPENING of a unique, and brand new custom built COMMUNITY CENTRE opens its doors to the public on 17th July. 1.30.

This is a Community Centre like no other here in Spain, reaching out to the general public from all walks of life whether young or not so young! A multipurpose, international hub that offers something for everyone. Film and social nights, a library, youth and children’s events, “Connections Café”, a Food Bank and weekly Church meetings.

From the first ‘breaking of the ground’ just four months ago, the DISASTER RELIEF FUND has provided financial aid, in addition to sending 26 cubic metres of physical aid to Ukraine direct from Hondon.

Even whilst building work was in process, “THE DREAM CENTRE “ has provided 120 free meals to local residents!

THE DREAM CENTRE is owned by Acorn International Ministries – a non-profit Christian organisation with headquarters in the UK and Indonesia. Steve and Ann Laidlow are the founders and directors, who, between them, have over 50 years of national and international ministry experience. They have travelled extensively around the world and been involved with humanitarian and disaster relief projects.

Now, together with a lively and welcoming team, they look forward to involving everyone in their dream of “HELPING PEOPLE TO DISCOVER AN EXTRAORDINARY LIFE “

For more information visit Website: www.thedreamcentre.es

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DreamCentreHondon