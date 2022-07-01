



According to the water supply company Agamed, the drinking water supplied in Torrevieja exceeds all the controls set by the health authorities, thanks to the application of the most advanced water treatments.

The World Health Organisation and the European Union consider water for human consumption as that which a person can drink every day, throughout their life and without any risk to health, they say.

To set the quality that tap water must have, the European Union, following the recommendations of the World Health Organisation, determines the limits of the presence of components in the water, including pathogenic microorganisms and toxic components, although many of these do not harm the human body – some even bring benefits – and others, only if they are present in large quantities.

The water supplied through the Torrevieja supply network is a water with a medium-low saline content. The average hardness values ​​are between 20-30 fH.

Therefore, Torrevieja’s tap water “has far exceeded all the controls set by the health authorities, thanks to the application of the most advanced purification treatments and an effective and continuous control of the quality of the water supplied”.