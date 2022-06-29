



Mojácar Council obtains a modification on the basis of a request presented on 10th February 2022 to the Junta de Andalucía to extend the seasonal service on the beaches of the Municipality.

The resolution modified the validity periods for the exploitation of the seasonal service, of all the facilities, (sunbeds and umbrellas, kiosks and aquatic sports) on the Marina de la Torre, Descargador, Piedra Villazar, el Cantal, Lance Nuevo, Venta del Bancal and las Ventanicas beaches, where this service will be extended.

The new validity period allows the beaches of Mojácar to offer their seasonal services until the 15th of October in the current 2022 season.

In 2023 this extension may be fully offered since the period permitted will be from the 2nd to the 9th of April and from the 1st of May to the 15th of October.

This new calendar improves the service which visitors to the beaches of Mojácar will receive and offers the awarded party greater profitability of their services.

At the same time, the Mojácar tourist destination offers a better image given that the extension means having tourist services on the beach like sunbeds and umbrellas, water sports and kiosks on the sand for longer.

According to statements made by Emmanuel Agüero, Mojácar Council Councillor for Tourism and Beaches, “this government team is very satisfied with this favourable resolution on the part of the Territorial Delegation for Sustainable Development in Almería, as it has met an important demand from both the council and the tourism businesses of Mojácar, who struggling against seasonality proposed extending the period for exploiting the services on the municipality’s6 beaches with the aim of being a more competitive destination.”

This favourable resolution sets a documented precedent so that when the renewal of the seasonal beach services for Mojácar is requested, it’s possible from the start to obtain a more extended season.