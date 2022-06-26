



On Saturday, Armed Forces Day, organised by Spain District North of The Royal British Legion, was held for the very first time in Torrevieja. After three successful years at the Orihuela Cathedral the decision was taken to decentralise the occasion and move it around the country, with the ‘City of Salt’ the chosen venue, where the Ayuntamiento have always been so supportive to the expatriate community.

On the Mar Menor, a report is now saying that the pollution from hundreds of intensive pig farms may have had a larger impact on the collapse of one of Europe’s largest saltwater lagoons, than previously acknowledged and on La Caleta beach in Orihuela Costa a man was seriously injured after a delivery truck ran over a sunbather while dropping off goods to the chiringuito.