



La Lonja de Orihuela was the venue chosen for the presentation of the Official Magazine of the Fiestas de la Reconquista and Moors and Christians 2022 by the journalist Concha Cerdán de Haro. An act organized by the Association of Moors and Christians Santas Justa and Rufina.

The event began with the dance of Ana Belén Navarro, followed by Concha Cerdán taking the floor for the presentation of the Official Magazine of Festivities 2022, who reviewed all the articles that make up this publication one by one, making those present feel experiences, memories, emotions and expectations.

After the words of the president of the Association of Moors and Christians Santas Justa and Rufina, Pepe Vegara, and the delivery of a plaque to Ester Hernández, director of the Magazine, José Aix, acting mayor of Orihuela, has been in charge to close the act “giving thanks of course to the entire team that has participated in writing it, to all the collaborators who, deep down, are the ones who put the best of each one so that we can have it in our hands as a fundamental part of preserving our traditions, and of course, to Concha Cerdán for the magnificent presentation she has made of the Official Magazine of Fiestas 2022”.

Finally, Aix has launched on behalf of the City Council “a message of thanks and hope to all the people who have been working patiently throughout this time so that, when the time comes to fully resume our traditions, everything will be fine.” basting. And in this, the role of the Central Board and the comparsas has been fundamental”.

The event was attended by representatives of the Association of Moors and Christians Santas Justa and Rufina, the municipal corporation, as well as Orihuela society.