



The 112 Emergency Coordination Centre for the Valencian Community dealt with a total of 6,189 calls and responded to 1,944 incidents during the night of San Juan, as reported by the Department of Justice, Interior and Public Administration.

53.91 percent of the calls answered by 112 have been for health reasons, while 20.52% were related to security, the administration has detailed.

The director general of the Agency for Security and Emergency Response, José María Ángel, stressed that “it has been a quiet night, with no notable incidents”.