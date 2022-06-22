



Turisme Comunitat Valenciana has awarded the 2022 Qualitur Flag to the 13 beaches of Santa Pola in Alboraia, in an action of dissemination and recognition with the aim of promoting the excellence of the tourist offer in the area, since all the chosen beaches have certificates of quality, environment or accessibility on its beaches.

This year, the Valencian community has 179 certified beaches, which represents 67% of them. The province of Alicante is the one with the most beaches in the Community with 86 beaches in 11 municipalities.

The 13 beaches of Santa Pola, 7 urban and 6 natural, all have ISO9001 and ISO14001 certification in quality and environmental management systems.

The Councillor for Beaches, Ángel Piedecausa, has collected the flags for the beaches of Santa Pola and points out that “the Qualitur flags represent recognition of the quality of our beaches and the environmental management that we carry out from the City Council. We are the municipality that has the most Qualitur flags in the Valencian Community and that reflects the good work and care of our coastline, which is all certified with international quality parameters”.

Santa Pola becomes the population of the Valencian Community with the largest number of Qualitur flags for the certification of quality and environmental management systems.