



Pilar de la Horadada town hall has announced that the town is set to benefit from works of 4 private lots for Public Parking, carried out within 3 months by the successful bidder CESYR Estudios y Construcción, SL for an amount of 39,900 euro.

The Councillor for Infrastructure Rufino Lancharro declares that “these works help to make it easier for pedestrians to reach shops in an easier and more dynamic way, and with this, to favour that local trade that is so important for our City Council and above all for the entire municipality.

The lots that have been enabled for parking, with their respective parking spaces, are on Avda. Camilo José Cela, 44 with Calle Arturo Viudas and Calle Concejal Emilio Tárraga (with 32 parking spaces), Calle Gratiniano Baches with Plaza de la Iglesia (with 28 parking spaces), Calle Azorín, 29 with Calle Quevedo and Calle Guardiola (20), and Calle Ramón and Cajal, 4 (26).