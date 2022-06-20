



FC Torrevieja defeated Racing San Miguel juveniles in the final of the summer football tournament held at the Municipal Stadium, Los Montesinos on June 19.

“Well done boys in finishing runners-up in the final to a very good FC Torrevieja team.

“The boys are such a close group of friends who are enjoying their football and making memories,” said a RSM club spokesperson.

San Miguel defeated Racing Playas in an intense penalty shoot-out to reach the final of the Montesinos based football tournament.

RSM Cadets also played a great game against Falconeti, reaching third place: “The Infantil, Benjamín and Prebenjamín RSM teams stayed in the group stage, having great experience of competition and learning from Los Montesinos,” added a club spokesperson.