



Goalkeeper José Antonio Martínez Navarro, has signed a contract with Racing San Miguel ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Former Beniel de Preferente Murciana, Navarro, 23, joined the Valencia 1st Regional G9 club last season, after 16 years at Beniel with two seasons at Beniaján in the National League.

A further addition to the club staff is Physiotherapist Andrea Sánchez Rocamora who has also joined Víctor Bascuñana’s coaching staff at Racing San Miguel.

“Andrea’s appointment will be a plus, thanks to the incorporation of a hard-working and young person with extensive experience in the field of sports physiotherapy.

“Andrea comes from Benijófar, and has developed her activity in several sports clinics, including the FIFA Medical Clinic of Excellence of Doctor Ripoll and Prado de Murcia.

“In addition, she has also been a physiotherapist for players in the Spanish First Division.

“Without a doubt, Andrea is a very positive signing for Racing San Miguel, which helps to lay the foundations for an exciting project,” said Racing San Miguel Presidente Chema Valero.

Meanwhile, the club’s female coaching staff appointments have been announced, with head coach Fernando Ruso Abelleira, the club’s youth soccer co-ordinator and on the coaching staff of the men’s team who play in the Valencia 1st Regional G9.

“Fernando is to lead this new project, federated by his experience in the local football field, both in San Miguel and in his native Cádiz.

“The second coach appointed is Antonio Manuel Costa Valero, ‘Pertusa’, an old acquaintance of Racing San Miguel, who returns to the red and blue benches after a few seasons off.

“He also has experience in youth football, being part of the Racing schools from the outset.

“The goalkeeping coach is Diego Anthony Gijzen, an active goalkeeper for Racing San Miguel, a great connoisseur of the ins and outs of goalkeeping and always committed to the club.

“We want to thank the three of them for taking on this exciting project of the Racing San Miguel Women’s 2022-23 season at the Montesico Blanco.

“Registration is open for anyone who wants to enjoy football and compete with us,” said a club spokesperson.