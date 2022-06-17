



by Staff Reporter

A REPORT in last week’s ‘The Leader’ highlighted the issues faced by UK nationals living in many countries of the European Union (apart from Spain and a handful of others) who will not be able to cast their vote or stand at forthcoming local elections. This followed a judgement by the European Court of Justice.

As confirmed by the British Embassy, the Voting Rights Treaty signed in January 2019 between the UK and Spain is NOT affected by this judgement. So, UK nationals will still be able to vote and be councillors at the May 2023 elections with the only proviso that they are on their local Padrón AND legally resident for a minimum of three years.

However, there is one important phrase in the agreement; the consequences of which could seriously affect the turnout of UK nationals in less than 12 months and thus the final results in a number of municipalities. It states that UK nationals must confirm their registration on the [separate] electoral roll “within the dates set by the electoral authorities before each election.” And therein lies the potential problem which has been highlighted by local British councillor in San Fulgencio, Darren Parmenter.

As Darren exclusively told ‘The Leader’: “A new French or German national resident in Spain, for example, can go to their local Town Hall tomorrow (until 30 January 2023 for the next elections) and ask to be on the electoral register and once they’re on it, they’re registered ‘for life’. This was my case until Brexit.”

But, of course, like all UK nationals Darren is now classed as a non-EU citizen and now subject to a different process. “Non-EU nationals have to wait until the period of inscription is formally opened and can’t register before that date”, he said. “My understanding is that for the May 2023 elections, the inclusive dates will be December 1, 2022, to January 15, 2023, resulting in ONLY 29 working days for people to register their intention to vote.”

This period includes the December 6 and 8 national and regional holidays as well as Christmas, New Year, and the Three Kings celebrations on January 6.

“Many UK residents here will, understandably, visit their ‘home’ country to see family and friends for Christmas for the first time in three years thanks to COVID-related travel restrictions, making the task of getting people to register and be enfranchised even more difficult,” continued Councillor Parmenter.

A handful of local towns across the Costa Blanca with a significant number of UK residents will have around 2,000 or more with the right to vote compared to a few hundred 100 non-EU nationals at previous local elections.

“Once this almost impossible situation became clear”, said Darren – wearing his two hats as Councillor for International Relations in San Fulgencio and the Secretary for Foreign Residents for the PSOE in the Vega Baja – “I immediately made representations to the relevant authorities in Spain, and I have since also raised my concerns with the British Embassy and Consulate to see if they can intervene on behalf of UK residents with the right to vote and irrespective who they vote for. I hope some flexibility can be achieved and to bring forward the start of the inscription date to, at the very least, November 1, 2022.”

The Leader will continue to monitor this situation and let you know as soon as there is any update.