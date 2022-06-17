



More than 500 sailors will take part in the classic ‘Tabarca Vela Diputación de Alicante’ regatta, which is scheduled to take place from July 7 to 10, and in this, its twenty-sixth edition, it will include one of the four Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League events, reserved for the class J80.

The regatta was presented in Alicante by the Deputy for Sports, Bernabé Cano, together with the president of the Alicante Royal Regatta Club, Miguel López, and the director, Inés Herrador.

The ‘Tabarca Vela Diputación de Alicante’ trophy is a high-level cruiser regatta, included in the official national calendar and a prelude to the Copa del Rey.