



The express bus service that links Torrevieja with Alicante-Elche Airport will be operating to a new schedule from 27 June.

From that date, the bus will depart Torrevieja at: 07:00, 09:00, 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 16:00, 18:00 and 20:00.

The return service will depart Alicante-Elche Airport at: 08:00, 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 17:00, 19:00 and 21:00.

The same timetable will operate every day, Monday through to Sunday.

You can also buy tickets for the Torrevieja to Alicante-Elche Airport bus service from their website, https://costazul.net/, where you can also get more information on all their other local services.