



The General Directorate of Traffic, in its commitment to join forces and collaborate with other administrations to improve road safety in urban areas and reduce the accident rate on this type of road, continues to work so that local administrations are integrated into PSAN, the application for the sanctioning procedure that allows the ITV and compulsory insurance complaints imposed on urban roads to be sent electronically to the DGT.

This collaboration between administrations makes it possible, on the one hand, to simplify the work of the local police officers, who are the ones who formulate the complaints, and, on the other, to incorporate the advantages of agility, security and quality derived from the system of the DGT.

Currently, in most municipalities, the local police report using a paper bulletin that is then sent to the Provincial Traffic Headquarters for its corresponding processing. However, those City Councils that have already joined PSAN can send complaints to the DGT directly through their mobile terminals, which greatly speeds up the administrative process and reinforces the principle of exemplary sanctions.

To achieve all this, the DGT collaborates with all the municipalities interested in joining PSAN and helps them in the implementation and development of both the complaints bulletin and the system to achieve integration.

This collaboration is based on Law 40/2015, of October 1, on the Legal Regime of the Public Sector, whose title III addresses inter-administrative relations according to certain principles and details the duty of collaboration, respecting the legitimate exercise of powers that the different administrations have.

Local administrations that join

Since the integration in PSAN supposes an optimisation of resources for the local administrations due to the saving of time and resources that it implies, there are numerous city councils that are in the process of joining this application or that have already done so.

The first to do so, almost eight years ago, was the Cádiz Provincial Council, with 36 municipalities including Algeciras, Jerez de la Frontera and La Línea de la Concepción, among others. The agreement, signed in September 2014, allowed the local police officers of the different municipalities of the province of Cádiz to begin electronically submitting the more than 140,000 sanctioning files that they handled on average per year and whose processing corresponded to the DGT, which meant a huge saving not only of time but also of resources.

Recently, the city council of Arévalo (Ávila) has also joined, the second population in number of inhabitants of the province of Avila and which, with a staff of 12 local police officers and a very tight budget, has completed the integration in this application with everything what this entails.

In addition to these two examples, other municipalities such as Jaén and Ponferrada are also already integrated, and others such as the Madrid City Council are in the process of doing so.