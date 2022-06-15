



Los Montesinos resident Brenda Stanhope celebrated her 81st birthday on June 12 – with a surprise concert by former Hot Chocolate lead singer Greg Bannis in Quesada.

The Leader reporter Andrew Atkinson arranged a meet and greet with friend, Murcia based Greg, lead singer with Hot Chocolate for 18 years, who sang 70s hit ‘You Sexy Thing’ especially for Manchester born Brenda.

“Congratulations to Brenda in celebrating her 81st birthday. She’s a lovely lady. It was a pleasure meeting her,” said Greg.

Caption: George and Brenda Stanhope, Greg Bannis and Andrew Atkinson.