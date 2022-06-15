



The Department of Sports at Los Alcázares town hall, together with the association BLife and Oceano Libre, have presented the second edition of the Mar Menor Inclusive Crossing that will take place on June 18 and 19.

It is a nautical day in which all those who want to enjoy Paddle SUP are invited to Las Salinas Beach to discover this sport that has the ability to adapt to the needs of its users.

“The objective of this activity is to bring this water sport closer to everyone, regardless of whether or not they have a disability. It is totally inclusive”, explains the organiser of the event and president of the BLife association, Nacho Abad.

On Saturday, June 18, the open day will take place so that all those who want to try and discover this sport can do so. “Thanks to the material and human resources we have at our disposal, we have managed to make this water sport adaptable to any of its users, regardless of their abilities,” says the president of Oceano Libre, Miguel Ángel Cuartero.

After the open day, on Sunday, June 19, the regatta will be held that will divide the athletes into three different tasks depending on their level. Beginners will travel a distance of one kilometre, intermediates 3 kilometres, and those competing at an advanced level will complete a total distance of 6 kilometres.

“The objective of this journey is to promote inclusion, that we all enjoy a nautical weekend together, and demonstrate that anyone can have access and enjoy sports such as SUP Paddle”, concludes the Councillor for Sports, Pedro Pascual Lamas.