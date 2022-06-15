



Pilar de la Horadada town hall has received a grant from the provincial Diputación de Alicante, to defray part of the cost of the action consisting of the execution of the work called “Repair works and improvement of infrastructures affected by the DANA 2019”

The grant amounts to 182,715.23 euro and is shared amongst three lots. Lot 1 is for actions to repair and improve rainwater and channelling, Lot 2 for actions to repair and improve rural roads, and Lot 3 for actions to repair and improve the road network.

The subsidy comes from the aid granted at 50% by the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Function, through Resolution of the Secretary of State for Territorial Policy and Public Function dated November 17, 2020, by which the allocation of the subsidies provided for in article 9 of Royal Decree Law 11/2019, of September 20, by which urgent measures are adopted to alleviate the damage caused by storms and other catastrophic situations.