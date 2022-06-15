Orihuela receives 11 blue flags at Campoamor presentation





The Minister of Ecological Transition, Mireia Mollà, together with the mayor of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, and the vice president of Adeac, Virginia Yuste, bestowed 158 blue flags that recognize the quality and services of beaches and marinas across 45 municipalities on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place at the Dehesa de Campoamor Yacht Club where the mayor spoke of the role of the blue flag, saying that it was a real opportunity to promote municipalities, which motivates a responsibility for the protection of natural environments.

“We are talking about recognition of the quality of water, beaches and the services that are found in the area. And this recognition is transformed into real opportunities to promote these locations and our own cities. They act as powerful poles of attraction for the power of transmission of excellence and confidence to those who live in these coastal areas and, especially, to those who come as tourists”.

“Today we received 11 blue flags plus a further blue flag for the marina precisely here in Campoamor. We are the first municipality in the Valencian Community and the second in all of Spain with the most blue flags”, said the mayor. In addition, Gracia spoke of the need and obligation to care for our natural surroundings, tourism and care for our environment, which must always go hand in hand.”

Antonio Sánchez, Councillor for Beaches, collected the eleven bñue flags for the beaches at Punta Prima, Cala Bosque, La Caleta, Cala Capitán, Aguamarina, Campoamor, Barranco Rubio, Cala Estaca, Cala Mosca, Cala Cerrada and Mil Palmeras. Sánchez highlighted “the importance of the work and involvement of the different areas of the City Council to renew such an important distinction.”